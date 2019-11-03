​VIDEO Mario Balotelli a vrut să părăsească terenul, după ce a fost ținta scandărilor rasiste la meciul cu Verona

În minutul 55 al partidei, Balotelli a luat mingea în mână şi a degajat în tribună. Iniţial, gestul a fost sancţionat de arbitrul partidei. Balotelli a reacţionat însă astfel după ce a fost ţinta scandărilor rasiste ale unor suporteri ai echipei gazdă.

Balotelli a vrut apoi să părăsească terenul, însă a fost convins de colegii săi să nu o facă. Meciul a fost întrerupt câteva minute, iar la staţia de amplificare s-a difuzat un mesaj către fani.

Şi partida de sâmbătă dintre AS Roma şi Napoli a fost întreruptă din cauza scandărilor rasiste.

AS Roma a învins Napoli cu scorul de 2-1 şi Brescia a fost învinsă cu 2-1, în deplasare, de Verona. Balotelli a marcat golul oaspeţilor, scrie News.ro.

Scenes in Italy. Mario Balotelli, presumably in response to racist abuse from fans, picks up ball and kicks it into stands.



Here's the aftermath.



We - football, society – need teammates/opponents to stop pleading with victims to not walk off, start walking off with them instead pic.twitter.com/wQ6rfs7j0K