​VIDEO Mario Balotelli a vrut să părăsească terenul, după ce a fost ținta scandărilor rasiste la meciul cu Verona

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 3 noiembrie 2019, 20:08


​Fotbalistul echipei Brescia, Mario Balotelli, a vrut să părăsească terenul în timpul meciului din deplasare cu Hellas Verona, din cauza scandărilor rasiste ale unor suporteri, relatează L’Equipe.

În minutul 55 al partidei, Balotelli a luat mingea în mână şi a degajat în tribună. Iniţial, gestul a fost sancţionat de arbitrul partidei. Balotelli a reacţionat însă astfel după ce a fost ţinta scandărilor rasiste ale unor suporteri ai echipei gazdă.

Balotelli a vrut apoi să părăsească terenul, însă a fost convins de colegii săi să nu o facă. Meciul a fost întrerupt câteva minute, iar la staţia de amplificare s-a difuzat un mesaj către fani.

Şi partida de sâmbătă dintre AS Roma şi Napoli a fost întreruptă din cauza scandărilor rasiste.

AS Roma a învins Napoli cu scorul de 2-1 şi Brescia a fost învinsă cu 2-1, în deplasare, de Verona. Balotelli a marcat golul oaspeţilor, scrie News.ro.



