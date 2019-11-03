Scenes in Italy. Mario Balotelli, presumably in response to racist abuse from fans, picks up ball and kicks it into stands.— Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) November 3, 2019
Here's the aftermath.
We - football, society – need teammates/opponents to stop pleading with victims to not walk off, start walking off with them instead pic.twitter.com/wQ6rfs7j0K
VIDEO Mario Balotelli a vrut să părăsească terenul, după ce a fost ținta scandărilor rasiste la meciul cu Verona
