VIDEO Mbappe l-a depășit pe Messi - Francezul a devenit cel mai tânăr jucător care ajunge la 15 goluri în CL

De asemenea, atacantul parizienilor a devenit doar al patrulea jucător care înscrie un hattrick din postura de rezervă în Champions League, după ce a fost introdus pe teren în minutul 52. Acest lucru nu se mai întâmplase de unsprezece ani, de când Joseba Llorente reuşea un hat-trick pentru Villarreal.
15 – Joueurs les plus jeunes à inscrire 15 buts en Ligue des Champions :— OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 22, 2019
\uD83E\uDD47Kylian Mbappé – 20 ans & 306 jours
\uD83E\uDD48Lionel Messi – 21 ans & 288 jours
\uD83E\uDD49Raul – 22 ans & 163 jours
Précocité. #BRUPSG pic.twitter.com/X6xl6qIAyL
PSG a învins Club Brugges în etapa a treia a grupelor Champions League prin golurile marcate de Icardi (7', 63') şi Mbappe (61', 79', 83'). Vezi aici golurile partidei Club Brugge vs PSG.
Kylian Mbappé in the #UCL = \uD83D\uDD25\uD83D\uDD25\uD83D\uDD25 pic.twitter.com/12QT3t6lBV— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 22, 2019