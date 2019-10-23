Español
VIDEO Mbappe l-a depășit pe Messi - Francezul a devenit cel mai tânăr jucător care ajunge la 15 goluri în CL

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 23 octombrie 2019, 9:39 Sport | Fotbal


Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe
Foto: Twitter/ UEFA Champions League
Atacantul francez Kylian Mbappe a devenit cel mai tânăr jucător din istoria Champions League care a ajuns la 15 goluri marcate în competiţie, depășindu-i la acest capitol pe Lionel Messi și Raul Gonzalez, informează News.ro.

VIDEO La turație maximă: PSG, fără gol primit în Champions League (5-0 cu Brugge)

Mbappe a reuşit această performanţă la doar 20 de ani şi 306 de zile. Messi înscria al cincisprezecelea gol în competiţie la 21 de ani şi 288 zile, în timp ce Raul Gonzalez la vârsta de 22 de ani şi 163 de zile.
De asemenea, atacantul parizienilor a devenit doar al patrulea jucător care înscrie un hattrick din postura de rezervă în Champions League, după ce a fost introdus pe teren în minutul 52. Acest lucru nu se mai întâmplase de unsprezece ani, de când Joseba Llorente reuşea un hat-trick pentru Villarreal.

PSG a învins Club Brugges în etapa a treia a grupelor Champions League prin golurile marcate de Icardi (7', 63') şi Mbappe (61', 79', 83'). Vezi aici golurile partidei Club Brugge vs PSG.

Primul gol marcat de Mbappe în partida cu Brugge a fost al 15-lea în Champions League. Autorul unui hat-trick, francezul are acum 17 goluri în 27 de partide jucate în cea mai importantă competiție intercluburi din Europa.


