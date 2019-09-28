Premier League: Victorii pentru Liverpool, Manchester City și Tottenham; "Cormoranii" au punctaj maxim după șapte etape

Everton - Manchester City 1-3
Au marcat: Calvert-Lewin 33' / Gabriel Jesus 24', Mahrez 71', Sterling 84'
Bournemouth - West Ham 2-2
Au marcat: King 17', Wilson 46' / Yarmolenko 10', Cresswell 74'
Chelsea - Brighton 2-0
Crystal Palace - Norwich 2-0
Au marcat: Milivojevic 21' (penalty), Townsend 90+2'
Tottenham - Southampton 2-1
Wolves - Watford 2-0
Sheffield Utd - Liverpool 0-1
Partida Leicester vs Newcastle este programată duminică, de la ora 18:30, iar confruntarea Manchester Uited vs Arsenal va avea loc luni, de la ora 22:00.
2. Manchester City (27:7) 16
3. West Ham (10:9) 12
4. Tottenham (14:9) 11
5. Leicester (8:5) 11 (- un joc)
6. Chelsea (14:13) 11
7. Bournemouth (13:12) 11
8. Arsenal (11:10) 11 (- un joc)
9. Crystal Palace (6:7) 11
10. Burnley (10:9) 9
11. Manchester Utd (8:6) 8 (- un joc)
12. Sheffield Utd (7:7) 8
13. Wolves (9:11) 7
14. Southampton (7:11) 7
15. Everton (6:12) 7
16. Brighton (5:10) 6
17. Norwich (9:16) 6
18. Aston Villa (8:11) 5
19. Newcastle (4:8) 5 (- un joc)
20. Watford (4:20) 2