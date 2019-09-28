Español
Premier League: Victorii pentru Liverpool, Manchester City și Tottenham; "Cormoranii" au punctaj maxim după șapte etape

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 28 septembrie 2019, 22:30 Sport | Fotbal


Jurgen Klopp, antrenor Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp, antrenor Liverpool
Foto: Twitter - Liverpool
Liverpool își continuă parcursul fără greșeală în Premier League, trecându-și sâmbătă în cont a șaptea victorie din tot atâtea etape disputate în actualul sezon, scor 1-0 cu Sheffield United. Manchester City a învins-o în deplasare pe Everton, scor 3-1, în timp ce Tottenham a câștigat pe teren propriu în fața celor de la Southampton, scor 2-1.

Rezultatele înregistrate sâmbătă în Premier League, etapa a șaptea:

Everton - Manchester City 1-3

Au marcat: Calvert-Lewin 33' / Gabriel Jesus 24', Mahrez 71', Sterling 84'

Aston Villa - Burnley 2-2

Au marcat: El-Ghazi 33', McGinn 79' / Rodriguez 68', Wood 81'

Bournemouth - West Ham 2-2

Au marcat: King 17', Wilson 46' / Yarmolenko 10', Cresswell 74'

Chelsea - Brighton 2-0

Au marcat: Jorginho 50' (penalty), Willian 76'

Crystal Palace - Norwich 2-0

Au marcat: Milivojevic 21' (penalty), Townsend 90+2'

Tottenham - Southampton 2-1

Au marcat: Ndombele 24', Kane 43' / Ings 39'

Aurier (Tottenham) a fost eliminat în minutul 31 pentru cumul de cartonașe galbene.

Wolves - Watford 2-0

Au marcat: Doherty 18', Janmaat 61' (autogol)

Sheffield Utd - Liverpool 0-1

A marcat: Wijnaldum 70'

Partida Leicester vs Newcastle este programată duminică, de la ora 18:30, iar confruntarea Manchester Uited vs Arsenal va avea loc luni, de la ora 22:00.

Clasament:

1. Liverpool (18:5) 21 puncte
2. Manchester City (27:7) 16
3. West Ham (10:9) 12
4. Tottenham (14:9) 11
5. Leicester (8:5) 11 (- un joc)
6. Chelsea (14:13) 11
7. Bournemouth (13:12) 11
8. Arsenal (11:10) 11 (- un joc)
9. Crystal Palace (6:7) 11
10. Burnley (10:9) 9
11. Manchester Utd (8:6) 8 (- un joc)
12. Sheffield Utd (7:7) 8
13. Wolves (9:11) 7
14. Southampton (7:11) 7
15. Everton (6:12) 7
16. Brighton (5:10) 6
17. Norwich (9:16) 6
18. Aston Villa (8:11) 5
19. Newcastle (4:8) 5 (- un joc)
20. Watford (4:20) 2


