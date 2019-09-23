Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

​FIFA The Best: Lionel Messi, cel mai bun jucător; Jurgen Klopp, cel mai bun antrenor / Daniel Zsori, premiul Puskas pentru cel mai frumos gol

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Luni, 23 septembrie 2019, 23:49 Sport | Fotbal


Lionel Messi, ales cel mai bun jucător al anului
Lionel Messi, ales cel mai bun jucător al anului
Foto: fifa.com
​Fotbalistul argentinian Lionel Messi a câştigat premiul FIFA The Best, pentru cel mai bun jucător al sezonului, după ce i-a întrecut pe Virgil van Dijk şi Cristiano Ronaldo, informează News.ro.

''Vreau să le mulţumesc tuturor celor care au votat pentru mine. Premiile individuale sunt un loc secundar pentru mine. Important este grupul. Dar, este un moment special pentru mine, să fiu aici cu soţia mea şi cu cei trei copii'', a declarat Messi.
Premiul Puskas pentru cel mai frumos gol i-a fost acordat ungurului Daniel Zsori.



Cea mai bună jucătoare a sezonului a fost desemnată americanca Megan Rapinoe.
Jurgen Klopp, managerul grupării Liverpool, a fost desemnat cel mai bun manager al sezonului, iar premiul pentru cel mai bun portar i-a revenit lui Alisson, tot un reprezentant al "cormoranilor".
Leeds United şi managerul Marcelo Bielsa au primit premiul fair-play, în timp ce premiul FIFA al fanilor a fost acordat Silviei Grecco, din Brazilia, cunoscută pentru dragostea pe care o împărăşeşte faţă de clubul Palmeiras, alături de fiul ei nevăzător Nikollas.
Premiul pentru cel mai bun antrenor din fotbalul feminin i-a revenit lui Jill Ellis, iar portăriţa sezonului a fost Sari van Veenendaal.
În cadrul ceremoniei a fost desemnată şi echipa anului formată din: Alisson - Matthijs de Ligt, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Virgil van Dijk - Frenkie de Jong, Eden Hazard, Luka Modric - Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















264 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

UPDATE Olandezul suspectat că a ucis fetița din Dâmbovița s-a sinucis / El ar fi intrat intenționat cu mașina într-un camion
Cine sunt candidații înscriși în cursa pentru prezidențiale
SONDAJ Pe cine vedeți în turul al doilea al prezidențialelor?
Cea mai veche agenție de turism din lume -Thomas Cook- a intrat în faliment. 600.000 de turiști sunt blocați în lume
Imaginile analizate de poliție arată că fetiția de 11 ani din Gura Șuții se afla pe bancheta mașinii suspectului
UPDATE Medici: La cererea familiei și contrar recomandărilor, Mario Iorgulescu a fost transferat la un spital din străinătate
Primele concluzii ale medicilor legiști în cazul fetiței ucise la Gura Șuții: a fost strangulată. Principalul suspect ar avea antecedente penale
Cât câștigă un europarlamentar? Clotilde Armand a publicat sumele primite în primele luni de mandat
UPDATE Olandezul suspectat de uciderea fetiței din Dâmbovița a fost pus sub acuzare pentru omor calificat, răpire și agresiune sexuală - surse
Prima reacție a Ambasadei Olandei legată de uciderea fetiței de 11 ani din Dâmbovița: Poliția și autoritățile judiciare din ambele țări sunt în contact direct


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne