​FIFA The Best: Lionel Messi, cel mai bun jucător; Jurgen Klopp, cel mai bun antrenor / Daniel Zsori, premiul Puskas pentru cel mai frumos gol

Premiul Puskas pentru cel mai frumos gol i-a fost acordat ungurului Daniel Zsori.

Cea mai bună jucătoare a sezonului a fost desemnată americanca Megan Rapinoe.

Jurgen Klopp, managerul grupării Liverpool, a fost desemnat cel mai bun manager al sezonului, iar premiul pentru cel mai bun portar i-a revenit lui Alisson, tot un reprezentant al "cormoranilor".

Leeds United şi managerul Marcelo Bielsa au primit premiul fair-play, în timp ce premiul FIFA al fanilor a fost acordat Silviei Grecco, din Brazilia, cunoscută pentru dragostea pe care o împărăşeşte faţă de clubul Palmeiras, alături de fiul ei nevăzător Nikollas.

Premiul pentru cel mai bun antrenor din fotbalul feminin i-a revenit lui Jill Ellis, iar portăriţa sezonului a fost Sari van Veenendaal.

În cadrul ceremoniei a fost desemnată şi echipa anului formată din: Alisson - Matthijs de Ligt, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Virgil van Dijk - Frenkie de Jong, Eden Hazard, Luka Modric - Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi.

