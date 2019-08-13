Español
Jose Luis Brown, campion mondial cu Argentina în 1986, a murit la 62 de ani

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 13 august 2019, 12:51 Sport | Fotbal


Jose Luis Brown
Jose Luis Brown
Foto: Twitter
​Fostul fundaş Jose Luis Brown, campion mondial cu Argentina în 1986, a murit la 62 de ani, după o lungă boală, a anunţat fostul său club, Estudiantes.

Format în Argentina, cel poreclit «El Tata» a fost campion mondial cu Albiceleste la Cupa Mondială din 1968.

El a marcat primul gol al finalei contra Germanei Federale şi a avut 36 de meciuri în naţionala Argentinei.






420 vizualizari


