Premier League începe în forță: Manchester United vs Chelsea, în prima etapă

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Joi, 13 iunie 2019, 12:57 Sport | Fotbal


Logo Premier League
Logo Premier League
Foto: premierleague.com
A fost stabilit țintarul noului sezon din Premier League, iar conform tragerii la sorți vom avea un derbi încă din prima rundă. Astfel, Manchester United și Chelsea se vor duela în data de 11 august.

Prima etapă, program:

Liverpool - Norvich (vineri, 9 august)

10 august

West Ham - Manchester City
Bournemouth - Sheffield
Burnley - Southampton
Crystal Palace - Everton
Leicester - Wolwes
Watford - Brighton
Spurs - Aston Villa

11 august

Newcastle - Arsenal
Manchester United - Chelsea

Când vor avea loc derbiurile din sezonul 2019-2020:

Liverpool - Tottenham, în week-end-ul din jurul datei de 26 octombrie;
Liverpool - Manchester City, 9 noiembrie
Liverpool - Everton, 4 decembrie
Manchester City - Manchester United, 7 decembrie
Tottenham - Liverpool, 11 ianuarie 2020
Manchester United - Manchester City, 7 martie 2020
Everton - Liverpool, 14 martie 2020
Manchester City - Liverpool, 4 aprilie 2020, susține News.ro.



