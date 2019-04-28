Español
​VIDEO Barcelona - Levante 1-0 / Messi, încă o dată decisiv - Barcelona, campioană pentru a 26-a oară în istorie

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 28 aprilie 2019, 8:43 Sport | Fotbal


Barcelona, campioana Spaniei pentru a 26-a oara
Barcelona, campioana Spaniei pentru a 26-a oara
Foto: Twitter - Barcelona
​Barcelona a câștigat la limită partida de pe Camp Nou cu Levante, scor 1-0, asigurându-și astfel al 26-lea titlu de campioană din istorie. Cu trei etape înainte de finalul sezonului, catalanii au un avans de nouă puncte în fruntea clasamentului și nu mai pot fi depășiți de Atletico Madrid.

Diferența în partida de pe Camp Nou a fost făcută de Lionel Messi. Argentinianul nu a fost titular, Valverde menajându-l pentru duelul cu Liverpool din semifinalele Champions League (turul va avea loc pe 1 mai).

Astfel, Messi a intrat pe teren chiar la începutul celei de-a doua reprize, înlocuindu-l pe Coutinho. Starul catalanilor a înscris unicul gol al meciului în minutul 62, cu un șut de la șase metri.

Neînvinsă de 23 de etape în LaLiga (18 victorii, cinci remize), Barcelona și-a trecut în palmares al optulea titlu din ultimele 11 sezoane. La performanța catalanilor au asistat 91.917 de spectatori.

Barcelona este în cursă pentru câștigarea altor două trofee în acest sezon. Va juca finala Cupei Spaniei, la 25 mai, urmând să o întâlnească pe Valencia. De asemenea, Barcelona este calificată şi în semifinalele Champions League, fază în care va juca împotriva lui Liverpool, la 1 şi 7 mai.

Lionel Messi a devenit jucătorul cu cele mai multe titluri de campion din istoria Barcelonei (10). Argentinianul l-a depășit astfel pe Andre Iniesta, care are în palmares nouă titluri de campion alături de gruparea catalană.
Dominația Barcelonei în LaLiga, în ultimii 29 de ani: 16 titluri de campioană
Bucuria jucătorilor Barcelonei:

S-au mai disputat sâmbătă în LaLiga:

Athletic Bilbao – Deportivo Alaves 1-1 (Etxebarria 41' / Baston 45')

Atletico Madrid – Real Valladolid 1-0 (Joaquin 66' - autogol)

Leganes – Celta Vigo 0-0

Se vor mai juca în etapa 35:

Duminică:

13:00 Valencia - Eibar
15:00 Girona - Sevilla
17:15 Real Sociedad - Getafe
19:30 Villarreal - Huesca
21:45 Rayo Vallecano - Real Madrid

Luni

22:00 Betis - Espanyo

Clasament:

1. Barcelona 83 puncte (+ un joc)
2. Atl. Madrid 74 (+ un joc)
3. Real Madrid 65
4. Getafe 55
5. Sevilla 55
6. Valencia 52
7. Ath Bilbao 50 (+ un joc) etc.


Citeste mai multe despre   




















439 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
