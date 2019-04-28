​VIDEO Barcelona - Levante 1-0 / Messi, încă o dată decisiv - Barcelona, campioană pentru a 26-a oară în istorie

​Barcelona a câștigat la limită partida de pe Camp Nou cu Levante, scor 1-0, asigurându-și astfel al 26-lea titlu de campioană din istorie. Cu trei etape înainte de finalul sezonului, catalanii au un avans de nouă puncte în fruntea clasamentului și nu mai pot fi depășiți de Atletico Madrid.

Diferența în partida de pe Camp Nou a fost făcută de Lionel Messi. Argentinianul nu a fost titular, Valverde menajându-l pentru duelul cu Liverpool din semifinalele Champions League (turul va avea loc pe 1 mai).



Astfel, Messi a intrat pe teren chiar la începutul celei de-a doua reprize, înlocuindu-l pe Coutinho. Starul catalanilor a înscris unicul gol al meciului în minutul 62, cu un șut de la șase metri.

Neînvinsă de 23 de etape în LaLiga (18 victorii, cinci remize), Barcelona și-a trecut în palmares al optulea titlu din ultimele 11 sezoane. La performanța catalanilor au asistat 91.917 de spectatori.

In case you've been living on another planet for the last 11 years. \uD83D\uDD8C #WeColorLaLiga \uD83D\uDD35\uD83D\uDD34



2008/09 \uD83C\uDFC6

2009/10 \uD83C\uDFC6

2010/11 \uD83C\uDFC6

2011/12 2nd

2012/13 \uD83C\uDFC6

2013/14 2nd

2014/15 \uD83C\uDFC6

2015/16 \uD83C\uDFC6

2016/17 2nd

2017/18 \uD83C\uDFC6

2018/19 \uD83C\uDFC6