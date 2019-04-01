Zlatan Ibrahimovic, eroul lui LA Galaxy în meciul cu Portland (scor 2-1) - Revenit după o accidentare, suedezul a înscris două goluri din penalty

Revenit după o accidentare la tendonul lui Ahile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic a adus victoria echipei LA Galaxy în meciul cu Portland Timbers, scor 2-1. Starul suedez a marcat ambele goluri din penalty.





În vârstă de 37 de ani, Zlatan a înscris în minutele 33 și 65. Pentru Portland a punctat Ebobisse, în minutul 44.





Suedezul a ratat de puţin şi marcarea celui de-al treilea gol, în ultimul minut de joc. "Trebuia să înscriu de trei ori, aşa i-am promis fiului meu", a afirmat el după meci, potrivit News.ro.





După patru meciuri disputate în actuala ediție din MLS, LA Galaxy are trei victorii și o înfrângere.







Ibrahimovic s-a accidentat la tendonul lui Ahile la primul meci din 2019, cu echipa Chicago, scor 2-1, în care a marcat un gol. Suedezul a lipsit la ultimele două partide, cu FC Dallas (0-2) și cu Minnesota United (3-2).





Rezumatul meciului LA Galaxy vs Portland:



On the anniversary of his unforgettable @MLS debut, @Ibra_official tallied another two goals and another game-winner. pic.twitter.com/qLjZjHjdmv — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) 1 aprilie 2019

✅ He's pretty good from there.@Ibra_official buries the penalty to give #LAGalaxy the lead. Zlatan is a perfect 5/5 from the spot in @MLS. pic.twitter.com/dC92obYhAU — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) 1 aprilie 2019

Always putting on a show, that @Ibra_official \uD83D\uDE09 pic.twitter.com/Mr092DL0l2 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) 1 aprilie 2019

March 31, 2018: Two goals.



March 31, 2019: Two goals. pic.twitter.com/SPkvbbWqwf — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) 1 aprilie 2019