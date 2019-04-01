Español
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, eroul lui LA Galaxy în meciul cu Portland (scor 2-1) - Revenit după o accidentare, suedezul a înscris două goluri din penalty

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Luni, 1 aprilie 2019, 12:16 Sport | Fotbal


Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Foto: Twitter - LA Galaxy
Revenit după o accidentare la tendonul lui Ahile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic a adus victoria echipei LA Galaxy în meciul cu Portland Timbers, scor 2-1. Starul suedez a marcat ambele goluri din penalty.

În vârstă de 37 de ani, Zlatan a înscris în minutele 33 și 65. Pentru Portland a punctat Ebobisse, în minutul 44.

Suedezul a ratat de puţin şi marcarea celui de-al treilea gol, în ultimul minut de joc. "Trebuia să înscriu de trei ori, aşa i-am promis fiului meu", a afirmat el după meci, potrivit News.ro.

După patru meciuri disputate în actuala ediție din MLS, LA Galaxy are trei victorii și o înfrângere.

Ibrahimovic s-a accidentat la tendonul lui Ahile la primul meci din 2019, cu echipa Chicago, scor 2-1, în care a marcat un gol. Suedezul a lipsit la ultimele două partide, cu FC Dallas (0-2) și cu Minnesota United (3-2).

Rezumatul meciului LA Galaxy vs Portland:
Vezi mai jos penaltiurile transformate de Zlatan ibrahimovic:
În ziua meciului cu Portland, Ibrahimovic a aniversat un an de la debutul la LA Galaxy. Pe 31 martie 2018, Zlatan juca primul său meci pentru gruparea din MLS, marcând două goluri în partida cu Los Angeles FC. Vezi aici mai multe detalii.


