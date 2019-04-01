Zlatan Ibrahimovic, eroul lui LA Galaxy în meciul cu Portland (scor 2-1) - Revenit după o accidentare, suedezul a înscris două goluri din penalty

Vezi mai jos penaltiurile transformate de Zlatan ibrahimovic:
On the anniversary of his unforgettable @MLS debut, @Ibra_official tallied another two goals and another game-winner. pic.twitter.com/qLjZjHjdmv— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) 1 aprilie 2019
✅ He's pretty good from there.@Ibra_official buries the penalty to give #LAGalaxy the lead. Zlatan is a perfect 5/5 from the spot in @MLS. pic.twitter.com/dC92obYhAU— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) 1 aprilie 2019
În ziua meciului cu Portland, Ibrahimovic a aniversat un an de la debutul la LA Galaxy. Pe 31 martie 2018, Zlatan juca primul său meci pentru gruparea din MLS, marcând două goluri în partida cu Los Angeles FC. Vezi aici mai multe detalii.
Always putting on a show, that @Ibra_official \uD83D\uDE09 pic.twitter.com/Mr092DL0l2— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) 1 aprilie 2019
March 31, 2018: Two goals.— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) 1 aprilie 2019
March 31, 2019: Two goals. pic.twitter.com/SPkvbbWqwf