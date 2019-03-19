Español
Ionuț Radu, inclus în echipa celor mai buni tineri ai ultimei etape din Europa

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 19 martie 2019, 17:25 Sport | Fotbal


Ionut Radu
Ionut Radu
Foto: genoacfc.it
Ionuţ Radu (21 de ani), căpitanul naţionalei U21 a României, a bifat o performanţă remarcabilă în urma meciului cu Juventus, din Serie A, informează Mediafax.

Portarul celor de la Genoa a închis poarta în faţa torinezilor, echipa sa a învins cu 2-0, iar evoluţia foarte bună l-a dus în primul ”11” al celor mai buni tineri din Europa.

Statisticienii de la whoscored.com i-au acordat lui Radu nota 6.49 şi l-au inclus într-o echipă din care mai fac parte Jadon Sancho (18 ani; Borussia Dortmund), Leon Bailey (18 ani; Bayer Leverkusen) sau Ibrahima Konate (19 ani; Red Bull Leipzig).

Ionuţ Radu face parte din lotul convocat de Mirel Rădoi, pentru amicalele cu Spania şi Danemarca. Meciurile au loc pe 21, respectiv 25 martie şi au ca scop pregătirea Campionatului European din acest an. România farte parte din Grupa C, alături de Anglia, Croaţia şi Franţa.


