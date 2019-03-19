Ionuț Radu, inclus în echipa celor mai buni tineri ai ultimei etape din Europa

Statisticienii de la whoscored.com i-au acordat lui Radu nota 6.49 şi l-au inclus într-o echipă din care mai fac parte Jadon Sancho (18 ani; Borussia Dortmund), Leon Bailey (18 ani; Bayer Leverkusen) sau Ibrahima Konate (19 ani; Red Bull Leipzig).
Our U21 Team of the Week— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 19, 2019
Ionut Radu
William Saliba@KevinDanso98
Ibrahima Konaté@TheoHernandez
Manuel Morlanes
Ibrahim Sangaré
Juninho Bacuna@Sanchooo10 @karlangrant@leonbailey
Who of these makes your @FootballIndexUK portfolio?
Read the article -- https://t.co/NwUNX4mafd pic.twitter.com/gcoqDFER5o