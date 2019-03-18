​VIDEO Betis - Barcelona 1-4 / "Magicianul" Messi - Trei goluri și aplauze de la suporterii adversarilor

\uD83C\uDFF4\uDB40\uDC67\uDB40\uDC62\uDB40\uDC73\uDB40\uDC63\uDB40\uDC74\uDB40\uDC7F Jimmy McGrory: 4⃣1⃣0⃣ goals in the Scottish League 1922-37

\uD83C\uDDED\uD83C\uDDFA Imre Schlosser: 4⃣1⃣1⃣ goals in the Hungarian League 1905-28



They don't make footballers like they used to...

They make them even better!



🔵🔴Leo Messi: 4⃣1⃣2⃣ goals in @LaLigaEN 2004-19