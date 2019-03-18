​VIDEO Betis - Barcelona 1-4 / "Magicianul" Messi - Trei goluri și aplauze de la suporterii adversarilor

\uD83D\uDE0D\uD83D\uDC10 Today's game matches Leo #Messi with @andresiniesta8 for all-time appearances for Barça in official matches \uD83D\uDC4F Congratulations! \uD83D\uDC4F #BetisBarça pic.twitter.com/W7mdoYahOX— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) 17 martie 2019
În plus, Messi a depășit și recordul de victorii obținute de un jucător pentru Barcelona. Decarul argentinian a ajuns la 477 succese alături de gruparea catalană.
\uD83C\uDFF4\uDB40\uDC67\uDB40\uDC62\uDB40\uDC73\uDB40\uDC63\uDB40\uDC74\uDB40\uDC7F Jimmy McGrory: 4⃣1⃣0⃣ goals in the Scottish League 1922-37— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) 18 martie 2019
\uD83C\uDDED\uD83C\uDDFA Imre Schlosser: 4⃣1⃣1⃣ goals in the Hungarian League 1905-28
They don't make footballers like they used to...
They make them even better!
\uD83D\uDD35\uD83D\uDD34Leo Messi: 4⃣1⃣2⃣ goals in @LaLigaEN 2004-19 pic.twitter.com/oynElj0RqH
Cu victoria de la Sevilla, Barcelona a mai făcut un pas spre titlul din LaLiga. Catalanii s-au distanţat la zece puncte de Atletico Madrid (locul doi), cu zece etape înainte de finalul sezonului. Real Madrid este pe trei, la 12 puncte distanță de marea rivală.
4⃣7⃣7⃣ A new club record for the number of wins in a Barça shirt!— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) 17 martie 2019
⚽⚽⚽ And he does it by scoring a hat-trick!
\uD83D\uDC4F\uD83D\uDC4F\uD83D\uDC4F Messi, you BEAUTY! pic.twitter.com/pGgBCDCSev
\uD83D\uDE0E Nothing better than being even bigger leaders before the International break. See you in 15 days, @laligaen! \uD83D\uDC4B— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) 17 martie 2019
\uD83D\uDD35\uD83D\uDD34 #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/EszflAFbtz