Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

​VIDEO Betis - Barcelona 1-4 / "Magicianul" Messi - Trei goluri și aplauze de la suporterii adversarilor

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Luni, 18 martie 2019, 9:10 Sport | Fotbal


Messi, spectacol cu Betis
Messi, spectacol cu Betis
Foto: Twitter - Barcelona
Barcelona s-a impus cu 4-1 în fața celor de la Betis, într-o seară în care Messi a strălucit din nou. Argentinianul a marcat de trei ori în poarta andaluzilor, iar ultimul gol a fost o adevărată "bijuterie". Execuția decarului de la Barcelona i-a impresionat pe suporterii lui Betis, care l-au aplaudat și i-au scandant numele.

Messi și-a început recitalul în minutul 18, din lovitură liberă. Starul argentinian a majorat avantajul în prelungirile primei reprize, după o acțiune de geniu a lui Luis Suarez. Uruguayanul a trimis o pasă superbă cu călcâiul printre fundașii adverși, iar Messi l-a "executat" pe Lopez.

În repriza secundă, Suarez și-a trecut și el numele pe lista marcatorilor, în minutul 63, după o cursă fantastică în care a pus la pământ trei adversari. Betis a reuşit golul de onoare prin Loren, în minutul 82, dar tot Messi a închis tabela. A fost și cel mai frumos gol al serii, un lob superb de la marginea careului mare, care l-a lăsat fără replică pe Lopez.

Rezumatul meciului Betis vs Barcelona:


Pe Benito Villamarin, Messi a jucat meciul cu numărul 674 pentru Barcelona, egalându-l astfel pe Andres Iniesta la acest capitol. Doar Xavi Hernández are mai multe apariții în tricoul blaugrana - 767. În 674 de meciuri, Messi a marcat 588 de goluri și a câștigat 33 de trofee. În LaLiga (perioada 2004-2019), starul argentinian a ajuns la 412 goluri.
În plus, Messi a depășit și recordul de victorii obținute de un jucător pentru Barcelona. Decarul argentinian a ajuns la 477 succese alături de gruparea catalană.
Cu victoria de la Sevilla, Barcelona a mai făcut un pas spre titlul din LaLiga. Catalanii s-au distanţat la zece puncte de Atletico Madrid (locul doi), cu zece etape înainte de finalul sezonului. Real Madrid este pe trei, la 12 puncte distanță de marea rivală.


Citeste mai multe despre   




















557 vizualizari

  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    ... (Luni, 18 martie 2019, 9:35)

    raulito [utilizator]

    O alta zi la birou pentru Lionel :)


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2018
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Liviu Dragnea a fost internat în spital. Medicii vor decide dacă liderul PSD are nevoie de operație / Luni este termen la Înalta Curte în procesul în care a fost condamnat la trei ani și jumătate de închisoare
FOTO Reacția lui Cioloș după ce a fost întâmpinat în Teleorman de un grup de pesediști cu pancarte în care apărea drept marioneta lui Soroș: A făcut un selfie cu ei
​Codrin Ștefănescu, răspuns pentru primarul Brăilei: „E nevoie de legile Justiției. Nemernicii ăștia ne-au vânat cu cătușele în mână”
REVIEW Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus - Un telefon (aproape) complet
VIDEO Scandal la ședința PSD de la Brăila. Un bărbat le-a strigat social-democraților „Ați trădat țara!” și a fost scos cu forța din sală / Zeci de protestatari, afară. Liderii au intrat prin spate
Surpriză în Slovacia: Candidata unui partid neparlamentar a câștigat clar primul tur al prezidențialelor
​​VIDEO Colaps live la televizor. Cât câștigă un prezentator de știri german, punându-și la final sănătatea în pericol
Primarul Brăilei, către colegii din PSD: Terminați odată cu Legile justiției! Abandonați subiectul, ne face rău tuturor
VIDEO Jucătoarea canadiană de origine română Bianca Andreescu a câștigat turneul de la Indian Wells; mesaj în română după ce a câștigat Indian Wells: "Mulțumesc că sunteți cu mine"
VIDEO Viorica Dăncilă, la semnarea unui memorandum de înțelegere cu Dubai Ports: Portul Constanța e de o importanță majoră. Ne interesează prezența companiilor din Emirate


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.
hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne