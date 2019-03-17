Español
Portarul echipei de futsal a Noii Zeelande, printre victimele masacrului de la Christchurch

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 17 martie 2019, 12:00 Sport | Fotbal


Atta Elayyan
Atta Elayyan
Foto: nzfootball.co.nz
Portarul naţionalei de futsal a Noii Zeelande, Atta Elayyan, se numără printre victimele atacurilor de vineri de la cele două moschei din Christchurch, a anunţat federaţia neo-zeelandeză.

"New Zealand Football este profund întristată de vestea morţii internaţionalului de futsal Atta Elayyan. Portarul în vârstă de 33 de ani, care a jucat în 19 meciuri pentru echipa naţională, se numără printre victimele atacului terorist de la Christchurch, de vineri după-amiază", se arată pe site-ul nzfootball.co.nz.
Elayyan se ruga în moscheea Masjid Al Noor, aflată în apropierea Hagley Park, în momentul în care a fost împuşcat mortal.

Atta Elayyan, născut în Kuwait, era căsătorit şi avea o fiică.

În cele două atacuri de la moscheile din Christchurch au murit 50 de persoane şi alte 50 au fost rănite.





















