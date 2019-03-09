​Premier League: Raheem Sterling, hat-trick pentru Manchester City (3-1 vs Watford) / Rezultatele zilei

Au mai avut loc sâmbătă în Premier League:
Crystal Palace vs Brighton 1-2
Cardiff vs West Ham 2-0
Huddersfield vs Bournemouth 0-2
Leicester vs Fulham 3-1
Newcastle vs Everton 3-2
Southampton vs Tottenham 2-1
Duminică se vor disputa următoarele partide:
14:00 Liverpool vs Burnley
16:05 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton
18:30 Arsenal vs Manchester United
Clasament Premier League:
1. Manchester City 30 meciuri (79-21) 74 puncte
2. Liverpool 29 (64-15) 70
3. Tottenham 30 (57-32) 61
4. Manchester United 29 (58-38) 58
5. Arsenal 29 (61-39) 57
6. Chelsea 28 (49-30) 56 etc.