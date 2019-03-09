​Premier League: Raheem Sterling, hat-trick pentru Manchester City (3-1 vs Watford) / Rezultatele zilei

Raheem Sterling, hat-trick in Manchester City vs Watford 3-1





După o primă repriză fără goluri, Sterling a rezolvat rapid meciul pentru gazde. Golurile au fost înscrise în minutele 46, 50 și 59. Pentru oaspeți a înscris Deulofeu, în minutul 66 (a fost introdus cu un minut în urmă), la singurul șut al celor de la Watford.

Crystal Palace vs1-2vs West Ham 2-0Huddersfield vs0-2vs Fulham 3-1vs Everton 3-2vs Tottenham 2-114:00 Liverpool vs Burnley16:05 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton18:30 Arsenal vs Manchester United1. Manchester City 30 meciuri (79-21) 74 puncte2. Liverpool 29 (64-15) 703. Tottenham 30 (57-32) 614. Manchester United 29 (58-38) 585. Arsenal 29 (61-39) 576. Chelsea 28 (49-30) 56 etc.