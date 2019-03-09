Español
​Premier League: Raheem Sterling, hat-trick pentru Manchester City (3-1 vs Watford) / Rezultatele zilei

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 9 martie 2019, 21:23 Sport | Fotbal


Raheem Sterling, hat-trick in Manchester City vs Watford 3-1
Raheem Sterling, hat-trick in Manchester City vs Watford 3-1
Foto: Twitter - Manchester City
​Manchester City a învins-o fără prea mari probleme pe Watford, scor 3-1, pe teren propriu, și s-a distanțat la patru puncte în fruntea ierarhiei Premier League (Liverpool are un meci mai puțin). Raheem Sterling a reușit un hat-trick în doar 13 minute pentru "cetățeni".

După o primă repriză fără goluri, Sterling a rezolvat rapid meciul pentru gazde. Golurile au fost înscrise în minutele 46, 50 și 59. Pentru oaspeți a înscris Deulofeu, în minutul 66 (a fost introdus cu un minut în urmă), la singurul șut al celor de la Watford.

Au mai avut loc sâmbătă în Premier League:

Crystal Palace vs Brighton 1-2
Cardiff vs West Ham 2-0
Huddersfield vs Bournemouth 0-2
Leicester vs Fulham 3-1
Newcastle vs Everton 3-2
Southampton vs Tottenham 2-1

Duminică se vor disputa următoarele partide:

14:00 Liverpool vs Burnley
16:05 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton
18:30 Arsenal vs Manchester United

Clasament Premier League:

1. Manchester City 30 meciuri (79-21) 74 puncte
2. Liverpool 29 (64-15) 70
3. Tottenham 30 (57-32) 61
4. Manchester United 29 (58-38) 58
5. Arsenal 29 (61-39) 57
6. Chelsea 28 (49-30) 56 etc.


