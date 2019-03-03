Español
VIDEO Alexandru Mitriţă a debutat în MLS - Românul a oferit o pasă de gol

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 3 martie 2019, 11:23 Sport | Fotbal


Mitrita, pasa de gol la primul meci in MLS
Foto: Twitter - New York City FC
Alexandru Mitriţă a jucat tot meciul pe care echipa lui, New York City, l-a terminat la egalitate, sâmbătă, în deplasare, cu scorul de 2-2 (2-0), cu Orlando City, în prima etapă din MLS, scrie News.ro.

Oaspeţii au condus cu 2-0, prin golurile marcate de Ofori 13 şi Ring '45, ultimul din pasa lui Mitriţă.

Gazdele au egalat prin Mueller '59 şi Akindele '75.

Mitriţă a fost transferat în această iarnă de New York City FC de la CSU Craiova.

Într-un alt meci, New York Red Bull a terminat la egalitate, scor 1-1 (1-1), partida din deplasare cu Columbus Crew. Andreas Ivan, jucător german de origine română, a deschis scorul pentru oaspeţi, în minutul 6, iar Sauro a egalat, în minutul 41.

Pasa de gol oferită de Mitriţă:
Rezumatul meciului Orlando City vs New York City:


