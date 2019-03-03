VIDEO Alexandru Mitriţă a debutat în MLS - Românul a oferit o pasă de gol

Oaspeţii au condus cu 2-0, prin golurile marcate de Ofori 13 şi Ring '45, ultimul din pasa lui Mitriţă.



Gazdele au egalat prin Mueller '59 şi Akindele '75.



Mitriţă a fost transferat în această iarnă de New York City FC de la CSU Craiova.



Într-un alt meci, New York Red Bull a terminat la egalitate, scor 1-1 (1-1), partida din deplasare cu Columbus Crew. Andreas Ivan, jucător german de origine română, a deschis scorul pentru oaspeţi, în minutul 6, iar Sauro a egalat, în minutul 41.

Pasa de gol oferită de Mitriţă:



The Ringleader at the double from Mitri's pass... #ForTheCity pic.twitter.com/ivBOfn7I8o

The highlights from an even season opener in Orlando #MLSisBack



\uD83C\uDFA5 \uD83E\uDD81 2-2 \uD83D\uDDFD \uD83D\uDC47 pic.twitter.com/1Gb291hggN