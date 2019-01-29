Español
Nicolae Stanciu, unul din liderii naționalei de fotbal, noul jucător al echipei Al-Ahli

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 29 ianuarie 2019, 8:41 Sport | Fotbal


Nicolae Stanciu, transferat de Al Ahli
Foto: Twitter
Formația Al-Ahli a anunțat pe site-ul oficial transferul lui Nicolae Stanciu, jucătorul titular în naționala de fotbal a României urmând să evolueze la gruparea saudită.

Stanciu va semna un contract valabil pentru următoarele trei sezoane și jumătate.

"Nicolae Stanciu a semnat un precontract cu Al-Ahli. Internaţionalul român va semna un contract valabil trei ani şi jumătate şi va efectua vizita medicală la Jeddah în următoarele două zile", a fost mesajul publicat pe contul de Twitter al clubului, conform News.ro.

În schimbul lui Nicolae Stanciu, Al Ahli va plăti 10 milioane de euro, fotbalistul urmând să aibă un salariu de aproximativ 3 milioane de euro pe stagiune.

Născut pe 7 mai 1993, Stanciu a evoluat de-a lungul carierei pentru echipele Unirea Alba Iulia, FC Vaslui, Steaua București, Anderlecht și Sparta Praga. Are 10 goluri marcate în 28 de apariții în tricoul naționale de fotbal a României.

Postarea de pe contul oficial de Twitter al echipei Al-Ahli:


