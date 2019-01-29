Nicolae Stanciu, unul din liderii naționalei de fotbal, noul jucător al echipei Al-Ahli

În schimbul lui Nicolae Stanciu, Al Ahli va plăti 10 milioane de euro, fotbalistul urmând să aibă un salariu de aproximativ 3 milioane de euro pe stagiune.
Nicolae Stanciu signed an initial contract with Al-Ahli. The Romanian International will complete his move from Sparta Prague, and sign a 3-and-a-half year contract, after having his medical in Jeddah during the upcoming two days.#Welcome_Stanciu \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDF4 pic.twitter.com/8wmOOCKN1i— Al-Ahli Saudi Club (@ALAHLI_FCEN) January 28, 2019