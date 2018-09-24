​The Best FIFA Football Awards: Luka Modric, cel mai bun jucător al anului

Luka Modric a fost căpitanul Croației la Cupa Mondială din Rusia, unde a fost desemnat cel mai bun jucător al turneului, după ce a ajuns cu naționala sa până în finală. Pe lângă succesul la nivel de națională, Modric s-a impus și în Champions League și Cupa Mondială a Cluburilor alături de Real Madrid, pentru care este unul dintre cei mai importanți jucători.
''Este o mare onoare şi un sentiment frumos să mă aflu aici cu acest trofeu incredibil în mână. Îi felicit pe Cristiano (Ronaldo) şi pe Salah pentru un sezon excelent. Cu siguranţă vor avea şi alte şanse în viitor. Acest premiu nu este doar al meu, este şi al coechipierilor de la Real Madrid şi din naţionala Croaţiei, al antrenorilor mei şi al tuturor celor fără de care nu ar fi fost posibil. Vreau să mulţumesc familiei mele, fără susţinerea căreia nu aş fi fost aici. Vreau să spun că echipa Croaţiei din 1998, care a terminat pe locul al treilea la Cupa Mondială, a fost inspiraţia mea. Acum sper că vom fi o inspiraţie pentru generaţiile care vin'', a declarat Modric.
Cel mai frumos gol (trofeul Puskas): Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - click aici pentru a vedea golul
Cel mai bun prim 11: De Gea - Dani Alves, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo - Modric, Kante - Messi, Mbappe, Hazard - Ronaldo
Cel mai bun antrenor din fotbalul feminin: Reynald Pedros (Olympique Lyon)
Cel mai bun tânăr jucător: Kylian Mbappe (PSG)
