Kylian Mbappé on Emiliano Martinez’s celebrations:



“Celebrations are not my problem. I don’t waste my energy on such trivial things. The most important thing for me is to give the best of myself for my club.” \uD83C\uDDEB\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83D\uDDE3️ pic.twitter.com/RvJl5WXec0