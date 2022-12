\uD83D\uDEA8 EMILIANO MARTINEZ \uD835\uDE4D\uD835\uDE40\uD835\uDE3C\uD835\uDE47\uD835\uDE47\uD835\uDE54 DID THAT IN ARGENTINA'S VICTORY PARADE IN BUENOS AIRES.. \uD83D\uDE33☠️



DIBU Martinez had a Baby Toy With The Face of Kylian Mbappe as a Mask on it \uD83D\uDE33\uD83D\uDE33 pic.twitter.com/JzJnfgLyMp