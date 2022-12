Borussia Dortmund is negotiating with Mohammed Kudus. Things are getting more and more serious between the player and BVB. The agent is in contact with Sebastian Kehl. A transfer fee of more than 20 million euros will be manageable for Borussia Dortmund.



