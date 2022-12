Josko Gvardiol: "Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world. Who knows, maybe one day I'll be able to play there. I'd like it", tells @relevo. \uD83D\uDEA8⚪️ #RealMadrid



"Modric doesn't have to tell me anything, not needed - I know how special is to be linked with Real Madrid". pic.twitter.com/XSVHowDQwT