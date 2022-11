The wait is over.



It's the official #ThreeLions squad announcement for the @FIFAWorldCup! \uD83C\uDFF4\uDB40\uDC67\uDB40\uDC62\uDB40\uDC65\uDB40\uDC6E\uDB40\uDC67\uDB40\uDC7F pic.twitter.com/XKJFbaDM0t