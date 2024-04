\uD835\uDC0D\uD835\uDC0E\uD835\uDC13 \uD835\uDC13\uD835\uDC0E \uD835\uDC01\uD835\uDC04 \uD835\uDC05\uD835\uDC0E\uD835\uDC11 \uD835\uDC0D\uD835\uDC04\uD835\uDC08\uD835\uDC0B ❌



Neil Robertson will not appear at the Crucible for the first time in 2⃣0⃣ years! \uD83D\uDC40



The 2010 champ is beaten 10-9 by Jamie Jones, who qualifies for the 6⃣th time.#JudgementDay pic.twitter.com/qqHBPW5jBk