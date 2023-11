Fabulous victory for the Romanian\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDF4 women's national handball team at the World Championship in Japan: 28-27 with Hungary\uD83C\uDDED\uD83C\uDDFA.

\uD83E\uDD3E Cristina Neagu brought the dramatic late win, with a goal scored in the last second and Romania is in the main round now. Way to go! #Romania pic.twitter.com/GFNJGQsy1F