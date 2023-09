After a memorable ride together, Team Jumbo-Visma grant Primoz Roglic the opportunity to pursue his ambitions elsewhere in the future. First, all focus will be on the upcoming Italian races. Gremo! \uD83D\uDCAA pic.twitter.com/bIWc0Q5tjU

No matter where he will go, i hope Primoz Roglic will get at least one more attempt to go for the Tour de France podium.



A rider with his mental strength & unlimited motivation deserves to shine one more time at the biggest stage \uD83C\uDF1F\uD83C\uDDEB\uD83C\uDDF7#cycling pic.twitter.com/UaPSc779em