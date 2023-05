Kana Muramoto and Daisuke Takahashi \uD83C\uDDEF\uD83C\uDDF5 have announced their retirement from competitive skating. They will hold a press conference tomorrow (2 May) in Japan. #KanaMuramoto #DaisukeTakahashi #MuramotoTakahashi #村元哉中 #高橋大輔 #かなだい #フィギュアスケート #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/xrQKEp3FRT

Kana Muramoto and Daisuke Takahashi \uD83C\uDDEF\uD83C\uDDF5 announced their retirement from competitive skating.



source: https://t.co/z3kuUrIZIz



We want to thank you for so many memorable moments on and off the ice and you will be missed! #MuramotoTakahashi #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/gTmfTr0MYg