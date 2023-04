\uD83D\uDC4F “What an incredible turnaround in this match.”



\uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDEA Luca Brecel started the most unlikely of comebacks yesterday and has just tied this match



\uD83C\uDF7F It is officially a best of five frames to make the final at the Crucible@WeAreWST | #WorldSnookerChampionship pic.twitter.com/fHcVcokRvE