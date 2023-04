\uD835\uDDD4\uD835\uDDDF\uD835\uDDDF\uD835\uDDD8\uD835\uDDE1 \uD835\uDDE5\uD835\uDDD8\uD835\uDDD4\uD835\uDDD6\uD835\uDDDB\uD835\uDDD8\uD835\uDDE6 \uD835\uDDE7\uD835\uDDDB\uD835\uDDD8 \uD835\uDDE2\uD835\uDDE1\uD835\uDDD8 \uD835\uDDE7\uD835\uDDD4\uD835\uDDD5\uD835\uDDDF\uD835\uDDD8 \uD835\uDDE6\uD835\uDDD8\uD835\uDDE7\uD835\uDDE8\uD835\uDDE3 \uD83D\uDE4C



Mark Allen has beaten Jak Jones 13-10 to reach the Crucible semi finals for the second time!



The Pistol will face Mark Selby or John Higgins. #CazooWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/PuxNYKoEmB