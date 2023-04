A \uD835\uDE38\uD835\uDE2A\uD835\uDE2D\uD835\uDE25 ending to a \uD835\uDE6C\uD835\uDE5E\uD835\uDE61\uD835\uDE59\uD835\uDE5A\uD835\uDE67 frame \uD83C\uDFA2



Luca Brecel seemed poised to take it after Ronnie O'Sullivan's waistcoat foul - but the Belgian's second big error of the frame opened the door for the Rocket once more \uD83D\uDE80@WeAreWST | #CazooWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/joujkI1pcr