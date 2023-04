\uD83C\uDFB1 NEW OIL AND GAS WILL SNOOKER US



\uD83E\uDDBA At around 7:20pm, two Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, interrupting play. The pair proceeded to cover the tables in orange powder paint before being removed by… pic.twitter.com/xWJXjW82jf