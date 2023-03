\uD83D\uDCC5 20 December 2012: World Cup win No. 1️⃣ in Are

\uD83D\uDCC5 10 March 2023: World Cup win No. 8️⃣6️⃣ in Are



Mikaela Shiffrin ties Ingemar Stenmark's record back where it all started \uD83D\uDC51❄️@MikaelaShiffrin | @usskiteam pic.twitter.com/YC7I1DmM8x