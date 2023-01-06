Halvor Egner Granerud a câştigat prestigiosul Turneu al celor Patru Trambuline, momentul de vârf al sezonului în Cupa Mondială de sărituri cu schiurile, norvegianul impunându-se în ultima etapă, vineri, la Bischofshofen (Austria).
Câștigător la Oberstdorf și la Garmisch (Germania), Granerud a terminat pe locul 2 la Innsbruck și mai avea de îndeplinit o simplă formalitate. Vineri, norvegianul i-a învins pe slovenul Anze Lanisek şi pe polonezul Dawid Kubacki.
În vârstă de 26 de ani, Granerud a stabilit un nou record acumulând 1.191,2 puncte în clasamentul general. Podiumul a fost completat de Kubacki (1.158,2) și de Lanisek (1.129).
Competiția a fost ultima oară câștigată de un săritor norvegian, Anders Jacobsen, în 2007.
Clasamentul de la Bischofshofen
