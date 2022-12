The 2022 FIDE World Rapid Championships have concluded! #RapidBlitz Congratulations to the winners! FIDE World Rapid Championship: \uD83E\uDD47 Magnus Carlsen ( @MagnusCarlsen ) \uD83C\uDDF3\uD83C\uDDF4 \uD83E\uDD48 Vincent Keymer ( @VincentKeymer04 ) \uD83C\uDDE9\uD83C\uDDEA \uD83E\uDD49 Fabiano Caruana ( @FabianoCaruana ) \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDF8 \uD83D\uDCF7: @LennartOotes pic.twitter.com/QlCwRljKDt

Richard Rapport, 8th place at #WorldRapidChessChampionship with 9/13!

The 4th time World Champion Magnus Carlsen won 1st place with 10/13, followed by V. Keymer and F. Caruana, each with 9.5/13.

Good luck tomorrow at the #WorldBlitzChampionship, @rjrapport!



\uD83D\uDCF8: Anna Shtourman pic.twitter.com/XDRbUZxayD