With her 9 goals today, @CrisNeagu8 became the \uD835\uDC00\uD835\uDC25\uD835\uDC25-\uD835\uDC13\uD835\uDC22\uD835\uDC26\uD835\uDC1E \uD835\uDC13\uD835\uDC28\uD835\uDC29 \uD835\uDC12\uD835\uDC1C\uD835\uDC28\uD835\uDC2B\uD835\uDC1E\uD835\uDC2B in Men and Women EHF EUROs' history \uD83D\uDC4F\uD83D\uDC51 @jokarad4 joins the "Club 200"\uD83C\uDF96Which one is your idol = _______________ \uD83D\uDC48#ehfeuro2022 #playwithheart pic.twitter.com/4ZsHAMNunN