\uD83D\uDE33 CRAZY ENDING! \uD83C\uDDF5\uD83C\uDDF1 @handballpolska are victorious after an insane match vs Spain! \uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDF8



Congrats to both teams! What a show! \uD83D\uDC4F#ehfeuro2022 #playwithheart pic.twitter.com/tiRFPScNsa