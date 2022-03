Oops, she did it again!!



Wow. Just W\uD83E\uDD29W.@MikaelaShiffrin just clinched the overall globe (for the fourth time) with her second place today in super-G.\uD83E\uDD48



\uD83C\uDFC62017

\uD83C\uDFC6 2018

\uD83C\uDFC6 2019

…

\uD83C\uDFC6 2022 pic.twitter.com/DTIuj26pGX