Rising star @YalemzerfY \uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDF9 breaks the world 10km record* at the @MaratoCastello 10km, clocking 29:14.



In doing so, the world half marathon bronze medallist becomes the first woman in history to dip under the 29:30 and 29:20 barriers on the roads \uD83D\uDC47