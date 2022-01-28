Președintele Comitetului Internaţional Paralimpic, testat pozitiv la coronavirus

"Sunt decepţionat, nu voi putea asista la Jocurile Olimpice, întrucât am fost depistat pozitiv la Covid-19.
În timp ce voi fi izolat, mă voi concentra pe vindecarea mea şi pe pregătirea Jocurilor Paralimpice. Voi urmări probele olimpice la televizor", a scris pe Twitter Andrew Parsons.
Jocurile Paralimpice vor avea loc între 4-13 martie la Beijing, în timp ce Jocurile Olimpice de Iarnă încep pe 4 februarie.
Really disappointed I will not attend the @Olympics, as I just tested positive to Covid-19. While I’m in isolation, will focus on recovering and preparing for the @Paralympics and on watching Olympic competitions on TV. The best of luck to all Olympians, the IOC and @Beijing2022. pic.twitter.com/bJYruGKfo9— Andrew Parsons (@parsonsandrew) January 27, 2022