Președintele Comitetului Internaţional Paralimpic, testat pozitiv la coronavirus

de L.V.A.     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 28 ianuarie 2022, 9:56 Sport | Alte sporturi


Andrew Parsons presedintele Comitetului Paralimpic International
Andrew Parsons presedintele Comitetului Paralimpic International
Foto: Captura Twitter
​Andrew Parsons, preşedintele Comitetului Internaţional Paralimpic, a fost confirmat, vineri, cu coronavirus, astfel că nu va putea participa la Jocurile Olimpice de Iarnă de la Beijing.

"Sunt decepţionat, nu voi putea asista la Jocurile Olimpice, întrucât am fost depistat pozitiv la Covid-19.

În timp ce voi fi izolat, mă voi concentra pe vindecarea mea şi pe pregătirea Jocurilor Paralimpice. Voi urmări probele olimpice la televizor", a scris pe Twitter Andrew Parsons.

Jocurile Paralimpice vor avea loc între 4-13 martie la Beijing, în timp ce Jocurile Olimpice de Iarnă încep pe 4 februarie.








