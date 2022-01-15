CE Patinaj artistic: Mark Kondratiuk a cucerit medalia de aur

El a fost urmat de italianul Daniel Grassl (274,48) şi de letonul Deniss Vasiljevs (272,08).

În frunte după programul scurt, rusul Andrei Mozalev a încheiat pe locul 4, cu 265,69 puncte.

În proba de perechi, titlul european a fost câştigat de ruşii Anastasia Mishina/Aleksandr Galliamov, urmaţi de compatrioţii lor Evgenia Tarasova/Vladimir Morozov şi Aleksandra Boikova/Dmitrii Kozlovskii, scrie News.ro.

\uD83D\uDCFA Say hello \uD83D\uDC4B\uD83C\uDFFB to your new European Champion! Mark Kondratiuk leaps to the top of the podium to claim the European Champion Title! \uD83E\uDD47\uD83C\uDFC6 #FigureSkating #EuroFigure pic.twitter.com/Rknp6hCjPr