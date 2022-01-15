Español
CE Patinaj artistic: Mark Kondratiuk a cucerit medalia de aur

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 15 ianuarie 2022, 11:48 Sport | Alte sporturi


Mark Kondratiuk
Mark Kondratiuk
Foto: ISU Figure Skating - Jurij Kodrun
Rusul Mark Kondratiuk a cucerit medalia de aur în proba masculină, vineri, la Campionatele Europene de patinaj artistic de la Tallinn (Estonia), cu trei săptămâni înainte de Jocurile Olimpice de iarnă de la Beijing.

Kondratiuk, în vârstă de 18 ani, a acumulat un total de 286,56 puncte.

El a fost urmat de italianul Daniel Grassl (274,48) şi de letonul Deniss Vasiljevs (272,08).

În frunte după programul scurt, rusul Andrei Mozalev a încheiat pe locul 4, cu 265,69 puncte.

În proba de perechi, titlul european a fost câştigat de ruşii Anastasia Mishina/Aleksandr Galliamov, urmaţi de compatrioţii lor Evgenia Tarasova/Vladimir Morozov şi Aleksandra Boikova/Dmitrii Kozlovskii, scrie News.ro.






