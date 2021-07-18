VIDEO Turul Franței: Tadej Pogacar a câștigat competiția pentru a doua oară consecutiv / Wout van Aert, victorie în ultima etapă





Clasamentul etapei a 21-a, ultima din Turul Franței 2021:





1. Wout van Aert (Jumbo - Visma) 2h39'37"

2. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Fenix) "

3. Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) "

4. Luka Mezgec (Team BikeExchange) "

5. André Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) ".

Stage Winner: Wout van Aert



A fantastic sprint sees the Belgian take his 3rd win on the #TDF2021



Un sprint fantastique ! Wout van Aert était le plus puissant aujourd'hui pour s'offrir les Champs !

Turul Franței 2021, clasamentul final:





1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 82h56'36"

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo - Visma) +5:20"

3. Richard Carapaz (INEOS Grenadiers) +7:03"

4. Ben O'Connor (AG2R - Citroën Team) +10:02"

5. Wilco Kelderman (BORA - hansgrohe) +10:13".

Maillot Jaune : Tadej Pogacar



The Slovenian takes his 2nd Tour crown in a row. The man in Yellow, the man of the moment.



Le patron du #TDF2020 a confirmé ! Le Slovène est sacré pour la deuxième fois consécutive.

Clasamentul final al tricoului alb (cel mai promițător tânăr rutier):





1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates 82:56:36

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo - Visma) +5'20"

3. David Gaudu (Groupama - FDJ) +21'50"

4. Aurélien Paret-Peintre (AG2R - Citroën Team) +39'09"

5. Sergio Higuita (EF Education - Nippo) +1h09'16".

Maillot blanc : Tadej Pogacar



The best rider of the #TDF2021 also happened to be the best young rider



Du haut de ses 22 ans, Tadej Pogacar décroche le titre de meilleur jeune du #TDF2021 !

Clasamentul final al tricoului verde (sprinteri):





1. Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) 337 puncte

2. Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange 291

3. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious 227

4. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Fenix 216

5. Wout van Aert (Jumbo - Visma) 171.

Maillot vert : Mark Cavendish



Surrounded by the Deceuninck-Quick Step "Wolfpack", Mark Cavendish took the green jersey and 4 stage wins!



Bien entouré par le Wolfpack, Mark Cavendish a su défendre son maillot vert jusqu'à Paris !

Clasamentul final al tricoului alb cu buline roșii (cățărători):





1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 107 puncte

2. Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) 88

3. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo - Visma) 82

4. Wout van Aert (Jumbo - Visma) 68

5. Nairo Quintana (Team Arkéa - Samsic) 66.

Maillot à pois : Tadej Pogacar



The best climber, it's the Slovenian!



Il a été le plus costaud en montagne ! Tadej Pogacar est le meilleur grimpeur de ce #TDF2021 !

Super-Combatif #PrixAntargaz : Franck Bonnamour



The Frenchman putting in several valiant performances in the break to be named the Tour's "most combatif" rider!



Ses attaques, son mental, ses performances ont été récompensés ! Le Super-combatif de ce #TDF2021 !

Clasamentul final pe echipe:





1. Bahrain Victorious 249h16'47"

2. EF Education-Nippo +19'12"

3. Jumbo - Visma +01h11'35"

4. INEOS Grenadiers +01h27'10"

5. AG2R Citroen Team +01h31'54".

Teams Classification : Bahrain Victorious



With a 19'12" lead over the next best team, Bahrain Victorious win the best team classification!



Avec 19'12'' d'avance sur son poursuivant, Bahrain Victorious remporte le classement par équipes !

With a mountain stage and a TT already to his name Wout van Aert won on the Champs to deny Mark Cavendish his 35th win.



Here is the final KM



Une nouvelle victoire de prestige pour Wout van Aert ! Le Belge s'offre les Champs-Elysées.

Pogacar a fost primul și în clasamentul cățărătorilor și a obținut premiul pentru cel mai promițător tânăr rutier.Mark Cavendish, cu patru succese în această ediţie, a ratat ocazia de a-l depăşi pe legendarul belgian Eddy Merckx, împreună cu care deţine recordul de 34 de victorii de etapă.