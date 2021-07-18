VIDEO Turul Franței: Tadej Pogacar a câștigat competiția pentru a doua oară consecutiv / Wout van Aert, victorie în ultima etapă

Pogacar a fost primul și în clasamentul cățărătorilor și a obținut premiul pentru cel mai promițător tânăr rutier.
Mark Cavendish, cu patru succese în această ediţie, a ratat ocazia de a-l depăşi pe legendarul belgian Eddy Merckx, împreună cu care deţine recordul de 34 de victorii de etapă.
Stage Winner: \uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDEA @WoutvanAert— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 18, 2021
A fantastic sprint sees the Belgian take his 3rd win on the #TDF2021
Un sprint fantastique ! Wout van Aert était le plus puissant aujourd'hui pour s'offrir les Champs ! pic.twitter.com/9Qim8LH34S
\uD83D\uDC9B Maillot Jaune : \uD83C\uDDF8\uD83C\uDDEE @TamauPogi— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 18, 2021
The Slovenian takes his 2nd Tour crown in a row. The man in Yellow, the man of the moment.
Le patron du #TDF2020 a confirmé ! Le Slovène est sacré pour la deuxième fois consécutive.#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/2N2oQ8hKJi
\uD83D\uDC76 Maillot blanc : \uD83C\uDDF8\uD83C\uDDEE @TamauPogi— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 18, 2021
The best rider of the #TDF2021 also happened to be the best young rider \uD83D\uDE09
Du haut de ses 22 ans, \uD83C\uDDF8\uD83C\uDDEE @Tamaupogi décroche le titre de meilleur jeune du #TDF2021 ! pic.twitter.com/SPXt5ZMltV
\uD83D\uDC9A Maillot vert : \uD83C\uDDEE\uD83C\uDDF2 \uD83C\uDDEC\uD83C\uDDE7 @MarkCavendish— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 18, 2021
Surrounded by the @deceuninck_qst "Wolfpack", @MarkCavendish took the green jersey and 4 stage wins!
Bien entouré par le Wolfpack, @MarkCavendish a su défendre son maillot vert jusqu’à Paris !#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/qGBYt7dCFW
\uD83D\uDD34Maillot à pois : \uD83C\uDDF8\uD83C\uDDEE @tamaupogi— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 18, 2021
The best climber, it's the Slovenian!
Il a été le plus costaud en montagne ! \uD83C\uDDF8\uD83C\uDDEE @tamaupogi est le meilleur grimpeur de ce #TDF2021 ! pic.twitter.com/Oti1d6nx01
Franck Bonnamour, cel mai combativ rutier:
Super-Combatif #PrixAntargaz : \uD83C\uDDEB\uD83C\uDDF7 @FranckBonnamour— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 18, 2021
The Frenchman putting in several valiant performances in the break to be named the Tour's "most combatif" rider!
Ses attaques, son mental, ses performances ont été récompensés ! Le Super-combatif de ce #TDF2021 !#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/QP9Bv9pjhk
\uD83D\uDC4ATeams Classification : @BHRVictorious— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 18, 2021
With a 19'12" lead over the next best team, @BHRVictorious win the best team classification!
Avec 19'12'' d'avance sur son poursuivant, @BHRVictorious remporte le classement par équipes !#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/UnHXV4Ebpl
Ultimul kilometru din etapa a 21-a:
With a mountain stage and a TT already to his name \uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDEA @WoutvanAert won on the Champs to deny \uD83C\uDDEE\uD83C\uDDF2 Mark Cavendish his 35th win.— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 18, 2021
Here is the final KM ⬇️
Une nouvelle victoire de prestige pour \uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDEA @WoutvanAert ! Le Belge s'offre les Champs-Elysées.#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/igdSgeRFlm