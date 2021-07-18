Español
VIDEO Turul Franței: Tadej Pogacar a câștigat competiția pentru a doua oară consecutiv / Wout van Aert, victorie în ultima etapă

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 18 iulie 2021, 20:36 Sport | Alte sporturi


Wout van Aert, victorie pe Champs-Elysees
Wout van Aert, victorie pe Champs-Elysees
Foto: Twitter - Tour de France
​Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) a câștigat ediția cu numărul 108 a Turului Franței. În vârstă de 22 de ani, slovenul s-a impus pentru a doua oară la rând în "Marea Buclă". Ultima etapă din acest an (desfășurată între Chatou și Champs-Elysees, pe o distanță de 108.4 kilometri) a fost câștigată de belgianul Wout van Aert (Jumbo - Visma), care a ocupat prima poziție și în etapa a 20-a. Podiumul a fost completat de belgianul Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Fenix) și de britanicul Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck - Quick-Step).

Pogacar a fost primul și în clasamentul cățărătorilor și a obținut premiul pentru cel mai promițător tânăr rutier.

Mark Cavendish, cu patru succese în această ediţie, a ratat ocazia de a-l depăşi pe legendarul belgian Eddy Merckx, împreună cu care deţine recordul de 34 de victorii de etapă.

Clasamentul etapei a 21-a, ultima din Turul Franței 2021:

1. Wout van Aert (Jumbo - Visma) 2h39'37"
2. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Fenix) "
3. Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) "
4. Luka Mezgec (Team BikeExchange) "
5. André Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) ".

Turul Franței 2021, clasamentul final:

1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 82h56'36"
2. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo - Visma) +5:20"
3. Richard Carapaz (INEOS Grenadiers) +7:03"
4. Ben O'Connor (AG2R - Citroën Team) +10:02"
5. Wilco Kelderman (BORA - hansgrohe) +10:13".

Clasamentul final al tricoului alb (cel mai promițător tânăr rutier):

1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates 82:56:36
2. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo - Visma) +5'20"
3. David Gaudu (Groupama - FDJ) +21'50"
4. Aurélien Paret-Peintre (AG2R - Citroën Team) +39'09"
5. Sergio Higuita (EF Education - Nippo) +1h09'16".

Clasamentul final al tricoului verde (sprinteri):

1. Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) 337 puncte
2. Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange 291
3. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious 227
4. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Fenix 216
5. Wout van Aert (Jumbo - Visma) 171.

Clasamentul final al tricoului alb cu buline roșii (cățărători):

1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 107 puncte
2. Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) 88
3. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo - Visma) 82
4. Wout van Aert (Jumbo - Visma) 68
5. Nairo Quintana (Team Arkéa - Samsic) 66.

Franck Bonnamour, cel mai combativ rutier:
Clasamentul final pe echipe:

1. Bahrain Victorious 249h16'47"
2. EF Education-Nippo +19'12"
3. Jumbo - Visma +01h11'35"
4. INEOS Grenadiers +01h27'10"
5. AG2R Citroen Team +01h31'54".

Ultimul kilometru din etapa a 21-a:








ESRI

