Biatlon: Martin Ponsiluoma, noul campion mondial la sprint / Pe ce locuri s-au situat reprezentanții României

Biatlonistul suedez Martin Ponsiluoma a devenit campion mondial în proba masculină de sprint (10 km), după ce vineri, la Pokljuka (Slovenia), a dat peste cap toate aşteptările învingându-i pe marii favoriţi norvegieni, scrie AFP.

Ponsiluoma a fost cronometrat cu timpul de 24:41,1, neavând nicio ratare la tir, el fiind urmat de francezii Simon Desthieux (+11,2 sec, nicio ratare la tir) şi Emilien Jacquelin (+12,9/1).

Norvegienii au încheiat abia pe locurile 4 şi 5, prin Johannes Dale (+22,4/1) şi Johannes Thignes Boe (+22,5/2).

Surpriza este cu atât mai mare cu cât Ponsiluoma (25 ani) nu a avut nicio victorie până acum în circuitul de biatlon, iar la echipa naţională a fost mereu în umbra liderului Sebastian Samuelsson.

Sâmbătă, la Pokljuka, în cadrul Mondialelor, va avea loc proba feminină de sprint (7,5 km).

