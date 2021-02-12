Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

Biatlon: Martin Ponsiluoma, noul campion mondial la sprint / Pe ce locuri s-au situat reprezentanții României

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 12 februarie 2021, 23:29 Sport | Alte sporturi


Martin Ponsiluoma, noul campion mondial la sprint
Martin Ponsiluoma, noul campion mondial la sprint
Foto: Twitter - IBU World Cup
Biatlonistul suedez Martin Ponsiluoma a devenit campion mondial în proba masculină de sprint (10 km), după ce vineri, la Pokljuka (Slovenia), a dat peste cap toate aşteptările învingându-i pe marii favoriţi norvegieni, scrie AFP.

Ponsiluoma a fost cronometrat cu timpul de 24:41,1, neavând nicio ratare la tir, el fiind urmat de francezii Simon Desthieux (+11,2 sec, nicio ratare la tir) şi Emilien Jacquelin (+12,9/1).

Norvegienii au încheiat abia pe locurile 4 şi 5, prin Johannes Dale (+22,4/1) şi Johannes Thignes Boe (+22,5/2).

Surpriza este cu atât mai mare cu cât Ponsiluoma (25 ani) nu a avut nicio victorie până acum în circuitul de biatlon, iar la echipa naţională a fost mereu în umbra liderului Sebastian Samuelsson.

Reprezentanţii României, George Buta, Antonio Raul Flore şi Cornel Puchianu, s-au situat pe locurile 60 (+2:15.4), 82 (+3:14.1), respectiv 85 (+3:27.0), transmite Agerpres.

Sâmbătă, la Pokljuka, în cadrul Mondialelor, va avea loc proba feminină de sprint (7,5 km).








Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















229 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Rusia amenință că taie relațiile cu UE în cazul impunerii unor sancțiuni dure: ”Dacă vrei pace, atunci pregătește-te de război”
​​FOTOGALERIE O frumoasă casă de circa 100 de ani din centrul Bucureștiului, mutilată de lucrările de refacere a fațadei/ Primăria Capitalei a sesizat Parchetul
Simona Halep, pentru a șasea oară în optimi la Australian Open (Victorie scurtă, 6-1, 6-3, cu Veronika Kudermetova)
FOTO UPDATE Proteste la Colegiul Șincai / Ministrul Educației a discutat cu primarul Sectorului 4, profesorii și părinții / Cîmpeanu și Băluță: Relocarea nu se face până la finalul anului școlar
Imaginile zilei la AO: Naomi Osaka și oaspetele nepoftit de pe teren
Melbourne a intrat în carantină din cauza Covid-19: Ce se va întâmpla cu Australian Open
Sorana Cîrstea s-a oprit în turul trei, după un meci în care a făcut 38 de erori neforțate (2-6, 4-6 vs Marketa Vondrousova)
VIDEO Ministrul Justiției, Stelian Ion, a semnat și trimis Guvernului proiectul pentru desființarea Secției Speciale, avizat negativ de CSM
Fosta senatoare USR Florina Presadă demisionează din partid acuzând ”politica de gașcă și ipocrizia”
Cum va fi vremea de Mărțișor și 8 Martie. Prognoza pentru următoarele patru săptămâni


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.



powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne