Înotătorul Robert Glință, depistat pozitiv cu Covid-19

Well, while showing positivity in many aspects in life can be a good thing, testing positive for COVID-19 certainly is not! As this happened with me here in Budapest, because there are really strict testing procedures for ISL, I am really sorry but I have to announce that I won't be racing for @iron_isl in our first match in the @iswimleague tonight. Safety comes first here for me and the rest of ISL and there are very strict medical protocols that are very well implemented and I fully comply to in order to get back in the healthiest manner with the team. For the moment, I will be cheering on my teammates from isolation and watch them rock the pool from my laptop! Let's go Team Iron! \uD83E\uDDBE\uD83D\uDCA3 . @iswimleague_news #ISL2020 #ISLBudapest2020

A post shared by Robert Glinta (@robglinta) on Oct 18, 2020 at 6:16am PDT