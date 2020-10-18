Español
Înotătorul Robert Glință, depistat pozitiv cu Covid-19

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 18 octombrie 2020, 17:20 Sport | Alte sporturi


Robert Glinta
Robert Glinta
Foto: Instagram
Robert Glință, înotătorul român al momentului, a precizat, duminică, pe pagina personală de Instagram, că a fost depistat pozitiv cu Covid-19. Calificat la Jocurile Olimpice de la Tokyo (din vara anului viitor), sportivul a precizat că a intrat deja în izolare.

Sportivul român a fost testat pozitiv la Budapesta, acolo unde se afla la un concurs.

Programate în vara lui 2020, Jocurile Olimpice de la Tokyo se vor disputa în perioada 23 iulie - 8 august 2021. Amânarea a venit din cauza pandemiei de coronavirus.

Postarea lui Robert Glință în care anunță testul pozitiv la Covid-19:

Well, while showing positivity in many aspects in life can be a good thing, testing positive for COVID-19 certainly is not! As this happened with me here in Budapest, because there are really strict testing procedures for ISL, I am really sorry but I have to announce that I won't be racing for @iron_isl in our first match in the @iswimleague tonight. Safety comes first here for me and the rest of ISL and there are very strict medical protocols that are very well implemented and I fully comply to in order to get back in the healthiest manner with the team. For the moment, I will be cheering on my teammates from isolation and watch them rock the pool from my laptop! Let's go Team Iron! \uD83E\uDDBE\uD83D\uDCA3 . @iswimleague_news #ISL2020 #ISLBudapest2020

12 vizualizari


