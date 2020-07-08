Alex Pullin, dublu campion mondial la snowboard cross, a murit înecat - Avea 32 de ani

Alex Pullin a fost purtătorul de drapel al Australiei la Jocurile Olimpice de iarnă de la Soci, în 2014, şi a câştigat titlul mondial la snowboard cross în 2011 şi 2013, transmite News.ro.
\uD83D\uDC9A\uD83D\uDC9B Vale @chumpypullin \uD83D\uDC9A\uD83D\uDC9B— AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) July 8, 2020
Three-time Olympian, Australian Flagbearer at Sochi 2014 and two-time World Champion. An incredible athlete, beloved teammate and role model, you will be sorely missed.
Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/co9vxaQVdW