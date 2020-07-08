Español
Alex Pullin, dublu campion mondial la snowboard cross, a murit înecat - Avea 32 de ani

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 8 iulie 2020, 11:08 Sport | Alte sporturi


Alex Pullin
Alex Pullin
Foto: Instagram
​Australianul Alex Pullin, dublu campion mondial la snowboard cross, a încetat din viaţă la vârsta de 32 de ani. Sportivul a murit înecat, relatează presa din Australia.

Pullin pescuia cu harponul în largul Palm Beach, în apropiere de Sydney, în momentul în care s-a înecat.

El a fost găsit miercuri dimineaţă, pe un recif artificial. Bărbatului i s-au aplicat timp de 45 de minute manevre de resuscitare înainte de a fi declarat decedat.

Alex Pullin a fost purtătorul de drapel al Australiei la Jocurile Olimpice de iarnă de la Soci, în 2014, şi a câştigat titlul mondial la snowboard cross în 2011 şi 2013, transmite News.ro.






