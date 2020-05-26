Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

FOTO Acel moment când bacșișul este de peste șase ori mai mare decât nota de plată

de Red. Sport     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 26 mai 2020, 12:47 Sport | Alte sporturi


Andre Drummond si nota de plata
Andre Drummond si nota de plata
Foto: captura marca.com
Andre Drummond, baschetbalistul echipei Cleveland Cavaliers, a lăsat un bacşiş de 1000 de dolari la un restaurant din Florida. Nota de plată la localul din Delray Beach a fost de 160 de dolari.

"Nu ştiam cine e clientul care a lăsat asemenea bacşiş până când nu am văzut datele de pe cartea de credit", a declarat chelneriţa Kasandra Idalia Diaz.

"Tremuram şi am plâns de fericire. Este incredibil că în aceste vremuri nesigure sunt oameni care dau dovadă de bunătate", a scris ea pe Instagram.

La formația din Cleveland, Andre Drummond (208 cm și 126 kg) are un salariu de 27 de milioane de dolari pe an.

Săptămâna trecută, Chad Johnson, fost star în NFL a lăsat un bacşiş de 1.000 de dolari la o notă de plată de 37 de dolari, informează News.ro.

Postarea chelneriței de pe Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

Today, started off as slow day at work getting there for my double shift. The past week, overall, has been pretty slow of course due to COVID. Restaurants and staff have been struggling, as you can imagine. Little did I know that today I would get a tip no server would guess that they would ever receive when they open that check book. Unknowingly, I was seated and served a table with @andredrummondd . I had no idea who he was, and hadn’t seen him here before but we @che.delray always welcome our new customers. When I was given the checkbook, I went to put in the tip & information to close the table and I couldn’t believe it. From a $160 check, the tip read $1,000. I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me. I had no idea how to react, I didn’t want to draw attention but at the same time I couldn’t describe the the amount of appreciation I had/ have. It’s so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times. This is a story I will never forget, thank you again so much @andredrummondd !! #Blessed

A post shared by •Kasandra Idalia Diaz• (@kaxandra.diaz) on







Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















2355 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
14:03 Cazul celor 36 de muncitori din Sri Lanka: Șase firme le-au făcut oferte de angajare, de miercuri se pot prezenta la serviciu
13:21 Digi 24: O nouă teorie a conspirației, despre medicii legiști și morții de COVID-19. Mîndruță: Sunt unii care s-au apucat de campanie electorală
13:17 Vaslui: Localnicii dintr-o comună protestează și blochează accesul arendașilor pe câmp pentru că nu și-ar fi primit banii de doi ani
12:56 Emil Munteanu, antreprenor în IT și în industria ospitalității: Criza asta a adus ceva bun pentru sectorul public: Această digitalizare forțată care a arătat că dacă este voință, se poate!
12:52 Coronavirus în România: 146 de cazuri noi, bilanțul total este de 18.429 / Bilanțul zilnic revine sub 200
12:47 FOTO Acel moment când bacșișul este de peste șase ori mai mare decât nota de plată
12:43 Consecințele deciziei Curții Constituționale din Germania privind Banca Centrală Europeană. Între ciocanul de la Luxemburg și nicovala de la Karlsruhe
12:39 Daniel Funeriu: Coaliția loazelor a început ofensiva abjectă pentru anularea bacalaureatului / Apărați-vă onoarea diplomei de bacalaureat!
12:37 Borussia vs Bayern Munchen / Un meci cât un sezon - Unde poate fi văzută partida
12:35 Riscă România o aterizare forțată? Cât de pregătiți suntem pentru criză, față de acum 10 ani (analiză)
12:32 Burse pentru profesori, de la firme IT: S-a dat startul înscrierilor. Cine poate obține finanțări în valoare de 5.000 euro
12:22 Spania cere reguli comune în UE pentru deschiderea frontierelor și restabilirea liberei circulații în spațiul Schengen
12:18 Szijjarto taxează, la București, declarațiile lui Iohannis despre Ardealul dat ungurilor: Nu vrem să participăm la discuții de politica internă, ne dorim să nu se repete / Aurescu: România e interesată să ieșim din logica provocărilor
11:59 O firmă ce construiește o rețea de stații de încărcare ultra-rapidă pentru vehiculele electrice va reprezenta România la o competiție internațională de startup-uri din energie
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

INTERACTIV Cum arată harta cazurilor de coronavirus din fiecare județ după prima săptămână de „relaxare”
Dincolo de conspirațiile cu Bill Gates. Ce spun criticii termoscanării din magazine și cum răspunde un medic
FOTO Cum arată nava amiral a forțelor navale române, fregata Regele Ferdinand, intrată în șantier pentru recondiționare
Aglomerație mare de proiecte de lege depuse în Parlament pe tema pensiilor speciale. Liberalii propun eliminarea pensiilor speciale ale parlamentarilor
Șeful diplomației europene, Josep Borrell: "Ce trăim acum este sfârșitul dominației americane”
Politico: Elitele Europei, aspru criticate pentru dublul standard al carantinei / Ce caz din România este menționat
Coronavirus în România: 213 de cazuri noi, raportate luni / Bilanțul total a ajuns la 18.283 / A doua zi cu peste 200 de cazuri
Astronomii au descoperit o galaxie improbabilă în universul foarte îndepărtat - Un disc uimitor de ordonat
Elon Musk și Grimes au schimbat numele bebelușului / Cum se numește acum X Æ A-12 Musk
Tătaru: Dacă numărul de cazuri scade, terasele ar putea fi deschise de la 1 iunie / De când am putea merge la plajă


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne