În lupta contra coronavirusului - O ciclistă elvețiană a schimbat echipamentul de cursă cu halatul de doctor

\uD83D\uDCDD SWAPPING HER CYCLING KIT FOR A MEDICAL COAT: ELISE CHABBEY



We talked with Elise to find out why this newly-graduated doctor of medicine decided to work in a Geneva hospital amidst the Coronavirus crisis.



Read our exclusive article here \uD83D\uDC49\uD83C\uDFFC https://t.co/ROqx4UpAay pic.twitter.com/wj7dgdu6yB