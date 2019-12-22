VIDEO Box: Americanul Jermell Charlo a redevenit campion mondial WBC la categoria super-welter

În gala desfăşurată la Los Angeles, Charlo l-a trimis la podea pe Harrison în repriza a doua şi apoi de încă două ori în runda a 11-a, determinând arbitrul să oprească meciul înaintea ultimei reprize.



Charlo şi-a trecut în cont a 33-a victorie din carieră, faţă de o singură înfrângere, în decembrie anul a trecut în faţa lui Harrison.



El cucerise titlul vacant la super-welter în versiunea WBC pe 21 mai 2016, după ce l-a învins pe John Jackson la Las Vegas şi şi-a apărat centura cu succes de trei ori.



Jermell Charlo knocks Tony Harrison down twice in the 11th and then flurries until the referee calls for the stoppage. Harrison seemed to be in control most of the fight. Big time performance by Charlo.



That 2nd knockdown was vicious vvv #HarrisonCharlo2 #boxing pic.twitter.com/sXB4HvG0Aj