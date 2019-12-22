VIDEO Box: Americanul Jermell Charlo a redevenit campion mondial WBC la categoria super-welter

Charlo şi-a trecut în cont a 33-a victorie din carieră, faţă de o singură înfrângere, în decembrie anul a trecut în faţa lui Harrison.
El cucerise titlul vacant la super-welter în versiunea WBC pe 21 mai 2016, după ce l-a învins pe John Jackson la Las Vegas şi şi-a apărat centura cu succes de trei ori.
Jermell Charlo gets his revenge as he stops Tony Harrison in round 11 reclaiming the WBC 154 lb title. pic.twitter.com/h8OCeSo6p6— Ta1jaNx ㊗️ (@Ta1jaNx) December 22, 2019
Jermell Charlo knocks Tony Harrison down twice in the 11th and then flurries until the referee calls for the stoppage. Harrison seemed to be in control most of the fight. Big time performance by Charlo.— Harry Zahn (@harry_zahn) December 22, 2019
That 2nd knockdown was vicious vvv #HarrisonCharlo2 #boxing pic.twitter.com/sXB4HvG0Aj
Jermell Charlo knocks down Tony Harrison in Rd. 2 \uD83E\uDD4A #HarrisonCharlo2 pic.twitter.com/M5O0Jljoca— Harrison Klopp (@HarrisonKlopp) December 22, 2019