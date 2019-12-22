Español
VIDEO Box: Americanul Jermell Charlo a redevenit campion mondial WBC la categoria super-welter

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 22 decembrie 2019, 13:18 Sport | Alte sporturi


Jermell Charlo vs Tony Harrison
Jermell Charlo vs Tony Harrison
Foto: Captura Twitter
Pugilistul american Jermell Charlo şi-a recuperat, sâmbătă, titlul de campion mondial WBC la categoria super-welter, după ce l-a învins pe compatriotul său Tony Harrison, care îl învinsese anul trecut, informează AFP, potrivit Agerpres.

În gala desfăşurată la Los Angeles, Charlo l-a trimis la podea pe Harrison în repriza a doua şi apoi de încă două ori în runda a 11-a, determinând arbitrul să oprească meciul înaintea ultimei reprize.

Charlo şi-a trecut în cont a 33-a victorie din carieră, faţă de o singură înfrângere, în decembrie anul a trecut în faţa lui Harrison.

El cucerise titlul vacant la super-welter în versiunea WBC pe 21 mai 2016, după ce l-a învins pe John Jackson la Las Vegas şi şi-a apărat centura cu succes de trei ori.


326 vizualizari


