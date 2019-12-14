Legend, icon and hero Sir Peter Snell has passed away aged 80.— Athletics NZ (@AthleticsNZ) December 13, 2019
His achievements formed the centrepiece of a golden era of New Zealand endurance running & Sir Peter leaves behind a huge legacy in the sport that we love.
Our thoughts are with Sir Peter's family & friends \uD83C\uDF3F pic.twitter.com/ndD1FgIGRh
Neo-zeelandezul Peter Snell, triplu campion olimpic la atletism, a murit la vârsta de 80 de ani
